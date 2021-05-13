Argentina hopes to make 2 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine in June

BUENOS AIRES, May 13. /TASS/. Argentine authorities expect the local Richmond laboratory to manufacture 2 mln doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in June, Minister of Health of the country Carla Vizzotti announced on Wednesday.

At the initial stage in June, the country may have 2 mln doses of the first and second components - 1 mln each, she said in an interview with Todo Noticias TV channel.

Argentina became the first Latin American country to officially register Sputnik V vaccine. This was done under the fast track procedure. Vaccination with a Russian drug in the country began on December 29, 2020.

Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by regulators in about 60 countries, with a total population of more than 1.5 bln people. More than 30 countries have begun mass vaccination with Sputnik V. The vaccine’s effectiveness at the level of 91.6% is confirmed by the publication of data in the leading medical journal The Lancet. On March 4, the European Medicines Agency announced the start of the procedure for the sequential examination of the Sputnik V vaccine. According to the forecasts of the regulator’s representative, registration can be completed by the end of May.

