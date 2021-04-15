Hainan's Haikou opens first of 16 coastal art pavilions

HAIKOU, April 15. /TASS/. The administrative center of Hainan Haikou this week opened the first of 16 art pavilions, located on the seaside, and which will act as centers for the promotion of cultural development. According to the Haikou Daily, the new facility is a modern, cozy library, which brings out creativity.

The design of this building was developed by the Beijing-based company MAD Architects, which has designed a number of high-rise buildings in a "flexible" futuristic style, both in China and in Italy, Canada, and the US. The area of ​​the library premises reaches 1,400 square meters, it faces the "Park of the century".

This cultural site is called "Xiaodao" ("Island of Knowledge") and duplicates the art book gallery of the same name in Beijing's Chaoyang District, which is headed by renowned art critic Gao Xiaosong. He is widely known in China, among other things, for his fascinating commentaries on various eras of world history.

The new library in Haikou, created in accordance with the philosophy of "privacy with comfort", contains books on literature, philosophy, art history and other humanities. In the future, it is planned to host various cultural events in its halls, which are expected to be attended by renowned scientists, writers and art connoisseurs.

In February, the Haikou authorities announced the creation of a network of art pavilions in the city's coastal strip, each of which will be built according to an individual architectural plan. Professional designers from overseas and other regions of China have been involved in the design of these cultural development centers, located on a territory stretching along 32 km. One of the main objectives of the program is to help residents and visitors of Hainan "relax, communicate and learn something new."