Russian regions receive over 7,000 doses of EpiVacCorona, PM says

ST. PETERSBURG, December 25. /TASS/. Russian regions have received over 7,000 doses of the EpiVacCorona vaccine against the coronavirus, by the end of the year this amount will rise to over 14,000 doses, and by February medical organizations should receive over 50,000 doses of the preparation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with coronavirus vaccine manufacturers on Friday.

The prime minister also touched on the issue of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus. "This is a unique process which is unparalleled worldwide. Today it is produced at four industrial sites and the fifth one is preparing for registration," he said. "The number of these sites will expand, and I am confident that this will allow us to increase production volumes of the preparation," he noted.

"Of course, it is very important for both vaccines to iron out the entire logistic chain. We already have a federal distribution center. I would like to draw attention of relevant agencies that, despite the upcoming holidays, its second phase should be launched in a timely manner," the prime minister stressed. According to him, this will allow to "store many more doses of the preparation."

"I would like to emphasize once again that inoculation should be uninterrupted, increasing steadily, including on holidays, observing all the necessary requirements," he pointed out.