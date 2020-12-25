Russian investment fund suspends Avifavir drug export due to high domestic demand

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has suspended export of Avifavir coronavirus infection drug because of high internal demand but intends to resume supplies over time, CEO of the Fund Kirill Dmitriev says on Friday in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

Russia has already supplied Avifavir to 15 countries and the demand for it is very high. "We have suspended supplies to overseas market at the moment because of the huge demand in Russia. Accordingly, we make supplies on the territory of Russia only. Further on, when we will scale up volumes and there will be more of such drug in Russia, we will resume international deliveries," Dmitriev says.