Up to 80% of Russians will be vaccinated against coronavirus by fall 2021, developer says

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Up to 80% of Russians are expected to be vaccinated against coronavirus by the fall of 2021, Director of the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg said in an interview with Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"If a month, and this is quite realistic for our domestic consumption, we will produce 5-6 mln doses of vaccine, then by the end of fall 2021 we should vaccinate 70-80% of our population, that is, this disease will be vaccine-controlled," he said.

On August 11, Russia was the first in the world to register a vaccine against coronavirus named Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Later, another Russian vaccine was registered, developed by the Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector. The third vaccine, created by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products of Russian Academy of Sciences might be registered soon.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 75.7 mln people have been infected with coronavirus in the world, over 1.6 mln have died. In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 2,819,429 cases of coronavirus were registered, 2,254,742 people recovered, 50,347 died.