Russia’s epidemiological situation can become controllable by November 2021 — researcher

TASS, December 8. The coronavirus situation in Russia can become controllable owing to vaccines by November 2021, when around 70% of the residents of the country will receive the jab, the Gamaleya Center head Alexander Gintsburg said Tuesday.

"I believe that we now have all prerequisites to complete the main task relating to the protection of our population by November 2021. The main task is to make this infection controllable by vaccine. In other words, around 70% of the Russian population should be vaccinated with Sputnik V [Russia’s coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Center - TASS]. After that, it will be scientifically proven and reasonable to say and consider that this process is under control," he said following a meeting with CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev and Chair of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life political party Viktor Medvedchuk broadcast by 112 Ukraine TV channel.

Russia has registered two domestic vaccines against the coronavirus: the one developed by the Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the other by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector. Soon, a third vaccine developed by Russia’s Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for the Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products can obtain registration.