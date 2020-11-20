Number of COVID-19 infections in Crimea surpasses 13,000

SIMFEROPOL, November 20. /TASS/. In Crimea, the novel coronavirus infection has been detected in 203 patients over the past 24 hours, the total number of infections during the entire pandemic surpassed 13,000, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov reported on his VKontakte page on Friday.

An increase in the number of infections in Crimea was noted in October with the record high of 255 infections registered on October 24. Since November 12, the number of the coronavirus infections in the region was decreasing (to 155 on November 16) but on November 17 and 18 it surpassed 200 again.

"On November 19, in the territory of the Republic of Crimea 203 cases of the coronavirus infection were registered, including 33 asymptomatic ones. Out of the total number of infections, 112 were detected among those seeking medical assistance and 91 - among the contacts of the cases recorded previously," he wrote.

In all, some 13,150 people got infected. It was specified that 4,382 were screened over the past 24 hours. Some 8,933 patients have recovered over the entire period.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, summer season in Crimea was delayed, yet by September 30, the region hosted 5 mln tourists and the load on hotels and resorts surpassed last year’s figures. The regional authorities reported that by the year’s end they expect the tourist flow to be at last year’s record high levels. It was forecasted that up to 1 mln tourists would arrive for the winter holidays.

However, due to the spread of the coronavirus, from December 20 through January 15, the republic introduced restrictions on office parties, banquets, celebrations and New Year’s Eve festivities, including those held on the premises of hotels, spas and resorts. During the same period entertainment establishments have to remain closed from 22:00 to 08:00. Entertainment centers, including children’s, have to remain closed on weekends and holidays.