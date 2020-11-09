MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia recorded 256 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 286 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 30,793, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

According to the crisis center, 1.71% of coronavirus patients have died in the country.

Thirteen patients died in the Moscow region in the past day, 12 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and ten in the Voronezh region. The Irkutsk and Rostov region reported 11 coronavirus fatalities each.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 10,722 in the past 24 hours, reaching 1,335,141. The proportion of recoveries dropped from 74.6% to 74.3%.

Another 422 patients recovered in the Moscow Region, 318 in the Rostov Region, 312 in the Voronezh Region, 304 in the Kemerovo Region and 302 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The overall case tally has reached 1,796,132.The daily number of cases remained over 20,000 for the fourth day in a row. The coronavirus growth rate is about 1.2%.