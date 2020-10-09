Moscow authorities see no slowdown in spread of COVID-19 in past week

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Moscow’s authorities have not recorded any slowdown in the spread of coronavirus across the city in the past week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote in his blog on Friday.

"Regrettably, the past week has not brought about any noticeable improvements in the situation with COVID-19 incidence. The number of newly detected cases consistently exceeds 3,000 per day. Today there were 3,701," Sobyanin wrote.