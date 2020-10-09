Record high 12,126 COVID-19 infections detected in Russia in 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 12,126, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The relative growth in the infections increased to 1% for the first time since early July. In all, 1,272,238 people have been infected in Russia.

Some 3,701 new cases (compared to 3,323 the day before) were detected in Moscow, 469 - in St. Petersburg, 411 cases - in the Moscow Region. 265 cases were confirmed in the Rostov Region which is the highest since May 23, and 247 cases were confirmed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the highest since June 11.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Republic of Chechnya (0.2%), in the Tuva and Chuvash Republics and in Tatarstan (0.4% each), as well as in Bashkortostan, the Moscow and Tula Regions (0.5%).

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the patients who are currently undergoing treatment in Russia has risen to 240,560, the highest since June 17.