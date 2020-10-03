Russian vaccine proves its efficacy, safety - deputy PM

TOKYO, October 3. /TASS/. The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has already proved its efficacy, reliability and safety, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Saturday at the international Science and Technology in Society forum, held online due to the pandemic.

In his address to the forum participants from the Russian Olympic University in Sochi, Chernyshenko pointed out that "as Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in his speech at the UN General Assembly, Russia is ready to share its experience" in the fight against coronavirus with the world.

"Unconditionally, it refers to supplies of Sputnik V vaccine to other countries. The vaccine that has already proved its reliability, safety and effectiveness," he stressed.

Chernyshenko hopes that humanity will be capable of fighting the pandemic back once the world’s scientific communities join their efforts. The Russian deputy prime minister wished Japan success in hosting the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed until 2021 in the wake of the pandemic.

The international Science and Technology in Society forum, which annually brings together hundreds of scientists and business, political and public dignitaries from over 150 countries, including Russia, kicked off online for the first time on Saturday, instead of Japan’s Kyoto, due to the pandemic. Russia is a permanent member of the conference. In 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko heads the country’s delegation.