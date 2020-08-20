Russia reports over 4,700 new coronavirus cases in the past day

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 4,785 in the past day, reaching 942,106, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.5% for the fifth day in a row.

Some 688 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 160 in St. Petersburg, 157 in the Moscow Region, 139 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 132 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 110 in the past 24 hours compared to 117 deaths reported the day before, a total of 16,099 patients have died so far.

Fatalities make up 1.71% of the total number of infected people in Russia.

The lowest coronavirus spread rate in the past day was registered in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Regions (0.0%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Bryansk Region (0.2%), the Chechen Republic (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Tyva Republic (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.3%), the Smolensk Region (0.3%), the Tambov Region (0.3%), the Tula and the Leningrad Regions (0.3%) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.3%).

Currently, some 170,494 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.