Russia reports over 4,800 new coronavirus cases in past day

According to its data, the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.5% for the fourth day in a row.

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 4,828 in the past day, taking the total case tally in the country to 937,321, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Smolensk Region (0.2%), the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.2%), the Chechen Republic (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Kaluga Region (0.3%), the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (0.3%), the Tambov Region (0.3%), the Tula Region (0.3%), the Trans-Baikal Region (0.3%), the Bryansk Region (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.3%) and the Kaliningrad Region (0.3%).

Some 691 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 162 - in St. Petersburg, 151 - in the Moscow Region, 147 - in the Sverdlovsk Region and 138 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, some 171,909 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus infection in Russia.

Recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 6,795, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, in all, 749,423 patients have recovered. The share of recoveries to date makes up 80% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, 1,242 patients were discharged in Moscow, 320 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 289 - in the Rostov Region, 259 - in the Chuvash Republic and 178 - in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region in one day.

Fatalities

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours increased by 117, compared to 132 the day before.

Over 24 hours, 17 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 10 - in Moscow and six - in the Sverdlovsk, Omsk, and Krasnoyarsk regions each.

To date fatalities account for 1.71% of the total number of infections in Russia.