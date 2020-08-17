Healthcare workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 parallel with phase 3 of trials

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Healthcare workers as well those in the risk groups will be the first to be inoculated against the coronavirus infection simultaneously with the third post-registration phase of the vaccine trials, the press service of Russia’s Healthcare Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry is registered "on conditions." Therefore, the first ones to be voluntarily vaccinated will be the citizens in the heightened risk group, first of all, healthcare workers. The post-registration studies will be conducted simultaneously," the statement reads.

On August 11, Russia became the first country worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya institute and passed clinical trials in June - July. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. On August 15, the Healthcare Ministry reported about the production launch of the vaccine.