Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 900,000

According to its data, the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.6% in the past 11 days.

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,102 in the past day, reaching 902,701, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

Some new 689 cases were recorded in Moscow, 167 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 161 in St. Petersburg, 152 in the Moscow Region and 127 in the Rostov Region.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.0%), the Smolensk Region (0.1%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (0.2%) and North Ossetia (0.2%).

Currently, 177,143 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.