Volunteers inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine by Vektor in good health

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. All volunteers inoculated with the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology are in good health, no side effects of the vaccination are observed, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told TASS on Tuesday.

To date, three volunteers out of five have already been inoculated. The fourth one will be vaccinated on August 5. The sanitary watchdog noted that the volunteers remain under constant medical observation while no situations requiring medical aid arose.

"Double vaccination after 21 days is planned. The vaccine should facilitate the development of the immunity against the novel coronavirus infection after double administration with a 21-day interval. The data collection on the antibody levels will begin already after the first inoculation," the press service explained.

Earlier the sanitary watchdog reported that on July 24, the Vektor Research Center obtained the Health Ministry’s permit to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine on volunteers. The first volunteer was inoculated on July 27. Five volunteers aged 18-30 participate in the first stage of clinical trials. They enter the study in turns, in the "stop-time" regime with 72-hour intervals.