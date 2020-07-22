Russian journalists injured in attack by people dressed in camouflage in Portland

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. A film crew of Russia’s Channel One was injured in an attack in the US city of Portland, the TV channel’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"A group of Yulia Olkhovskaya happened to be on the way of people dressed in camouflage, who rushed out of the courtroom when the situation in the street escalated. They pushed Olkhovskaya and attacked an operator [Vyacheslav Arkhipov] with batons. They broke their camera. The journalists sustained injuries and scratches," a spokesman said.

Protests continue in Portland, Oregon, after the death of African-American George Floyd in late May in Minneapolis. Last week, armed federal officers were involved in dispersing rioters. This decision came under criticism of the Democratic Party. Governor of Oregon, Democrat Kate Brown demanded US President Donald Trump withdraw federal officers from the city and stop detaining protesters.