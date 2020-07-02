Russia’s 2020 constitution backed by twice as many compared to 1993, says senator

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The legitimacy of the Russian constitution amended in 2020 is higher than in 1993, since it was supported by almost twice as many people, Andrei Klishas, chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) and co-chair of the task force for drafting the constitutional amendments, told TASS Thursday.

"The legitimacy of the 2020 constitution is incommensurably higher. Back in 1993, fewer than 33 million people voted for the constitution, while now [this number is] 57.7 million," Klishas noted.

"The 2020 constitution envisages a presidential republic with a strong parliament and Constitutional Court as a constitutional control body," he stressed.

According to the senator, the amendments became the basis for a nationwide consolidation of society. Klishas recalled that 77.9% of Russians backed the changes as became known after 100% of voting protocols were processed. "This is a sign of a mature political system as well as a sign of the Russian society’s political health," the politician is confident.

The nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian constitution was completed across the whole country at 21:00 Moscow time on Wednesday. Even though the official vote day was set for July 1 by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order, citizens could take part in it throughout the week due to coronavirus precautions meant to eliminate the risk of transmission. All votes cast throughout the week were tallied. According to the law, the absolute majority of voters who cast their ballots should back the amendments for them to enter into force, a minimal turnout level was not set.

According to the Russian Central Election Commission, the changes were supported by 77,92% of the voters at polling stations, while 21.27% opposed them as per data released after 100% of voting protocols were processed. The turnout reached 65%, according to latest reports.