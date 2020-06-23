Kremlin says understands leaders who won’t be able to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects the heads of about 10 states and several international organizations to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow but understands those leaders who will be unable to be present at the celebrations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"No doubt, we treat with understanding the messages from some heads of state and government that they would like to and confirmed their readiness to take part in the festivities but won’t be able to do that for some reasons," Peskov said.
Some heads of state won’t be able to come to the Russian capital primarily due to "some restrictions [introduced over the coronavirus pandemic] that remain in force in other countries," the Kremlin spokesman explained.
"We do take this with understanding and we also take with understanding the information received from the president of Croatia [about his inability to come Moscow]," Peskov said.
"We are grateful for the initial readiness [of representatives of other countries] to share the joy of this celebration with us," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.
The Russian presidential spokesman named among the Victory Parade’s high guests the heads of Abkhazia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina (Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik), Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Ossetia.
As the Kremlin spokesman said, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich and CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Secretary General Stanislav Zas will also be present at the Victory Parade in Moscow.
Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the anticipated Victory Parade would be held on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24.
The head of state explained he had chosen this date because June 24 was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow and defended Leningrad, who stood their ground for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square.
The Russian president instructed the defense chief to make sure that there weren’t any risks to the health of the military parade’s participants.