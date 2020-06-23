Kremlin says understands leaders who won’t be able to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

The Kremlin expects about ten heads of state to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects the heads of about 10 states and several international organizations to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow but understands those leaders who will be unable to be present at the celebrations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. "No doubt, we treat with understanding the messages from some heads of state and government that they would like to and confirmed their readiness to take part in the festivities but won’t be able to do that for some reasons," Peskov said.

Read also Japanese PM will not attend Victory Parade in Moscow

Some heads of state won’t be able to come to the Russian capital primarily due to "some restrictions [introduced over the coronavirus pandemic] that remain in force in other countries," the Kremlin spokesman explained. "We do take this with understanding and we also take with understanding the information received from the president of Croatia [about his inability to come Moscow]," Peskov said.