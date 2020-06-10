Belarusian guard of honor to take part in Victory parade on Moscow’s Red Square

"Seventy-three Belarusian servicemen will march in a parade formation on Red Square," the ministry said in a statement.

MINSK, June 10. /TASS/. The consolidated guard of honor unit will represent Belarus in Russia’s military parade on June 24 devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The Belarusian servicemen are set to depart for Russia on June 15, the ministry said.

Russia postponed the military parade due on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 to a later date over the coronavirus pandemic.

At a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Victory parade would be held on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24.

The head of state explained he had chosen this date because June 24 was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow and defended Leningrad, who battled for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square.

The Russian president instructed the defense chief to exclude any risks for the health of the military parade’s participants.

Belarus held its Victory parade on May 9, despite the coronavirus pandemic.