Moscow to begin 2nd stage of restrictions withdrawal on June 1, says mayor

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow authorities will begin the second stage of withdrawal of restrictions imposed over the coronavirus on June 1, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in his blog Wednesday.

"Since June 1, 2020, we will begin the second stage of withdrawal of restrictions, reopening many retail and services industry businesses, and allowing residents to walk in parks, albeit with restrictions," the Mayor wrote.

Moscow residents will be allowed to have walks outdoors since June 1, only three times a week at most, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced Wednesday.