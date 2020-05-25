Kremlin spokesman Peskov discharged from hospital to gradually start working from home

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov has told TASS that he was discharged from a hospital where he was receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

"[I] was discharged from hospital. For now, I will be in quarantine," he said.

Peskov added that he is planning to slowly get back to work. "I will gradually start working from home," he clarified.

The news of Peskov’s hospitalization along with his wife and Olympic figure skating champion Tatyana Navka broke out on May 12. Peskov was one of the most senior Russian officials to test positive for the virus, while the list also included Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov and Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova. Having recovered, the prime minister resumed his duties on May 19 and began chairing cabinet meetings in the government residency after holding these meetings online. Lyubimova and Falkov also recovered and returned to work.