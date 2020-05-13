Over 100,000 people hospitalized in Russia on suspicion of COVID-19

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Over 100,000 patients have been hospitalized in Russia on suspicion of having contracted the novel coronavirus, including 4,000 children, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated on Wednesday during a government session on the social-economic situation in the country.

On May 6, he reported that 80,000 people were hospitalized on suspicion of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"Currently, there are over 100,000 patients at Russian hospitals, including 4,000 children, suspected of having contracted the coronavirus infection," the minister said.