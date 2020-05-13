Another 163 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Another 163 coronavirus patients have recovered in the Moscow Region, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,745, the regional anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

"Another 163 coronavirus patients have recovered in the Moscow Region. All of them have been discharged [from hospitals] after testing negative for coronavirus," the crisis center said.

It noted that the total number of patients who had recovered from the disease had reached 1,745.

By now, a total of 22,700 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Moscow Region, 219 patients have died.

Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.