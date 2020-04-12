Growth in Covid cases in Moscow stem from people’s careless behavior - WHO

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. /TASS/. The visible growth in confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow in the recent days stems from the careless behavior of the city dwellers, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Sunday.

The number of cases is growing rapidly. "It is a result of what has been going on in the past ten days. Regrettably, good weather and slackness. As the figures were not that high people tended to think: ‘That’s not about me,’" she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) weekly news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

She also said that the growth might be explained by the fact that people often delay to call a doctor.

She noted that four weeks ago the daily growth in Covid cases in Moscow has been much lowers and even had went down last week that could indicate stabilization of the situation.

"Moscow demonstrated a good downwards tendency," she said. "The average growth in four weeks was 20-22% Very slow. Last week, I saw that this figure went down on the weekend and was 12% on Tuesday. It meant that the epidemic entered another stage - that of stabilization," she added.