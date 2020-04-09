Russia’s consumer watchdog conducts over one million coronavirus tests

WHO reports daily increase in coronavirus cases by over 73,000

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Over a million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement on Thursday.

"More than a million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

According to the watchdog, 171,000 people suspected of having the coronavirus remain under medical observation in Russia.

To date, a total of 8,672 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,841). The country’s latest data indicates 63 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.