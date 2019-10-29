Exhibition dedicated to Peter the Great to be held at Moscow Kremlin Museums

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. An exhibition titled "Peter the Great: Collector, Scholar, Artist," which will feature about 200 exhibits from museums in Russia and Europe, will be held at the Moscow Kremlin Museums from November 19, 2019, to March 8, 2020, the museums’ press service reported.

"The show is expected to become a major international collaborative project between Russian and European museums holding the objects closely associated with the personality of Peter the Great. The exhibition will become a first nationwide project to coincide with 2019-2022 celebrations to mark Peter the Great's 350th birthday across Russia," the press service said.

The exhibition will feature about 200 exhibits, including unique archival documents, ceremonial arms, jewelry masterpieces, paintings, sculptures and coins. Visitors will be shown scientific instruments once owned by Peter the Great, items from his "Chinese" and "Siberian" collections along with rare printed editions and drawings chronicling the scope of the Russian emperor’s artistic and scientific collections, which became the core of the Kunstkamera Museum in St. Petersburg.

Particular attention will be paid to Peter the Great as the founder of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The exhibits will include handcrafted objects and works of art produced by the emperor, which are currently part of museum collections across Russia and Europe.

The exhibition will also offer visitors a comprehensive program of educational and cultural events, including lectures and sessions for children and grown-ups. The Ambassadorial Gifts music festival dedicated to the reformer czar will be held within the framework of the exhibition.

The exhibits on display have been provided by Green Vault (Grunes Gewolbe, Dresden, Germany), the Amsterdam History Museum (The Netherlands), the National Maritime Museum (London), as well as Russia’s State Hermitage Museum, the Central Naval Museum (St. Petersburg), the Peter the Great Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography (the Kuntkamera), the State Museum of Ceramics at the Kuskovo Country Estate and others.