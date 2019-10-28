Writer and dissident Vladimir Bukovsky dies in UK

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Soviet dissident and writer Vladimir Bukovsky died in Cambridge, England, on Sunday. He was 76.

According to Bukovsky Center, "he died of cardiac arrest in Addenbrookes Hospital, in Cambridge, England at 9:46 PM Greenwich Time on 27 October, 2019." The organization’s press service noted that Bukovsky’s health had been poor in recent years.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Bukovsky was a well-known figure in the dissident movement in the USSR. In 1972, he was sentenced to two years in prison and five years in exile for "anti-Soviet activism." In 1976, Bukovsky was exchanged by the Soviet authorities for Luis Corvalan, the imprisoned General Secretary of the Communist Party of Chile, after which he settled down in Cambridge, England.