Navalny’s foundation files claim against being placed on foreign agents list

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Anti-Corruption Foundation, established by Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, has filed a claim to Moscow Zamoskvoretsky Court against the decision to place the organization on the register of non-profit organizations acting as foreign agents, Valentina Norbakh, a spokesperson for the court, informed TASS.

"We have received a claim from the Anti-Corruption Foundation to appeal the decision to include the foundation on the list of foreign agents, however, it hasn’t been processed yet," she said.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Justice informed that the Anti-Corruption Foundation had been placed on the register of non-profit organizations acting as foreign agents "for being engaged in political activity and receiving foreign financing." In 2019 alone, the organization received some 140,000 rubles ($2,157) from abroad in two tranches from Spain and one from the US, Acting Director of the Russian Justice Ministry Department on NGOs Vladimir Titov said.

According to the law, non-profit organizations placed on the list of foreign agents must provide a report on their activity and management every six months, as well as a report on their financial activity every year. The organizations are also required to undergo audit every year and provide a report on their activity to the media every six months.

Director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation Ivan Zhdanov stated earlier that the organization had never received foreign financing, and that it is financed solely by Russian citizens.