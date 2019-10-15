Over 100 million euro raised to help rebuild Notre Dame, says French culture minister

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/./TASS/. A total of 104 million euro have been raised to rebuild the medieval cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris after April’s devastating fire, French Minister of Culture Franck Riester said on Tuesday.

"A total of 104 million euro have been received from 350,000 donors," BFM Television quoted the minister as saying. "It is too early to say whether the accumulated sum will be enough [for restoration work]. Overall, contributors have pledged to allocate 922 million euro," he noted.