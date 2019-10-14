Four more protesters detained after July rally in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Investigators have detained four more participants in an unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow on July 27 during the investigation into the so-called Moscow case and two others have gone missing, Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"During the Russian Investigative Committee’s probe as part of a criminal case into July mass rallies and use of violence against representatives of authorities six persons have been identified as suspected of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code ("using violence against representatives of authorities")," Petrenko said.

According to her, Andrei Barshai, Vladimir Emelyanov, Egor Lesnykh and Maxim Martintsov have been detained as suspects. Searches have been carried out at their homes and soon the investigators will press charges and demand their arrest. "Meanwhile, two other identified persons, who had found out about the investigation, went missing," she added.

Investigators say on July 27 Lesnykh and Martintsov attacked a Russian National Guard officer, throwing him on the sidewalk. Besides, Lesnykh kicked another law enforcement officer. Another suspect, Barshai, pushed a National Guard’s officer in his back. Investigators said Emelyanov had held down a National Guard’s officer preventing him from fulfilling his duties. "Illegal actions by these persons are confirmed by eyewitnesses and video recordings from the scene," Petrenko said.

Several criminal cases were launched after a series of opposition rallies in Moscow this summer. The most high-profile of them is a unified criminal investigation into mass disorders and the use of violence against law enforcement personnel during an unauthorized rally on July 27. Police and the National Guard have detained more than 1,000 people. Over 10 people were arrested during the criminal investigation into violence against representatives of authorities and participation in mass rallies.