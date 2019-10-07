China's Haikou hosts Towerrunning World Association competition

HAIKOU, October 7. /TASS/. The open international stair-climbing competition took place on Monday in the administrative center of Hainan, Haikou, Xinhua reported.

This year the event, attended by representatives of local authorities at the opening ceremony, was held at the Baifan Shopping Center. The participants had to climb to the 37th floor of a skyscraper adjacent to the shopping mall. The total height of 1050 steps accounted for 165 meters.

According to the rules of the contest, the runners were divided into male and female groups. The time interval between the sportsmen at the start, with both Chinese and foreign contestants participating, was 10 seconds, and between the groups — five minutes.

The total prize pool of these competitions amounted to € 4,200. The winners received € 600 each, and those who grabbed second and third places received €500 and €400 respectively.Those who took fourth, fifth and sixth places also got money rewards.

More than 90 countries of the world have joined this sports movement under the auspices of the Towerrunning World Association. Several million people have already taken part in such races on a variety of high-rise buildings around the world.