Russian films rank fourth in China in popularity — deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian films rank fourth in popularity in cinemas in China, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister — Chief of the Government Staff Konstantin Chuichenko said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Five years ago there were almost no Russian films in China, now Russian films rank fourth among foreign films in terms of popularity in Chinese cinemas," Chuichenko noted.

He added that in terms of the number of leading films in China, Russia is ahead of France, South Korea, Italy, and Spain.

