Hainan to rely on new water supply system by 2035

HAIKOU, August 21. /TASS/. By 2035, the Hainan authorities will have fully ironed out the water shortage dilemma and will have wrapped up the creation of a system for efficient distribution of water resources, the provincial Water Supply Network Plan reads.

As noted in the document, by 2025 difficulties for an optimal distribution of water on the island will be eliminated. Excess water in flood-prone areas, due to improved infrastructure and an advanced warning system, will be transferred to the regions of Hainan suffering from drought.

Within 10 more years, the authorities plan to completely modernize the island’s unified water supply network, where the area of ​​artificial irrigation will exceed 5.3 thousand square meters. km As a result, 95% of local agrarian farms will be able to independently provide themselves with uninterrupted water, without requiring government assistance.

“Thanks to this program, we'll get a unified network of centralized water resources management and increase their eco-friendliness, and also prevent floods,” said Wang Qiang, head of the Hainan water supply department.

As Chinese experts explained, an imbalance in the distribution of water on the island occurs due to its specific landscape: in the central part, the relief is more elevated, and lowlands are located around the perimeter. Due to the difference in altitude during heavy rains, rivers discharge excess water into the sea, often flooding settlements. At the same time, the western and southern parts of Hainan, as well as the coastal area, where the province’s largest cities are located and the highest population density is recorded, “are suffering from thirst”.

For many years, a number of Hainan districts have been experiencing water shortage, even though 1.75 thousand mm of precipitation falls on the island per year and 3.54 thousand cubic meters befalls on the population per capita. Recently, the problem has become especially urgent, as in the first half of 2019, due to the El Nino phenomenon - fluctuations in the temperature of the water surface in the equatorial part of the Pacific Ocean - about 700 mm of precipitation fell in the province, which is almost 60 mm less than the average indicator. Due to climate change and a decrease in precipitation (almost 50%), the resort city of Sanya, which is very popular among Russians, like the entire Hainan's south-west, had to face the threat of water shortage.