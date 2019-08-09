Russian senator says bill on authorized political rally sites to be drafted in September

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s senators are going to draft a bill by the end of September on the right of municipal and rural authorities to select sites for rallies and political demonstrations, the chairman of the Federation Council’s Interim Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and the Prevention of Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs, Andrei Klimov, told TASS on Friday.

"Such sites will not be selected under a federal law, though. They will be determined by the local authorities. I believe that by the end of September such a document, a concept will be ready. I believe that this should be done by means of amending the existing law, saying that the bodies of local self-government in communities and cities with a certain number of population will determine at least one site for such activities," Klimov said.

A separate law will establish a list of sites where "demonstrations by any political forces will be strictly prohibited." No specific addresses will be mentioned, though.

"They [restrictions] will be general and concern, for instance, the areas of hospitals, government offices, or facilities where people are present round the clock, for instance, railway stations," Klimov said, adding that his speculations about places where political activities might be banned were purely hypothetical for now.

The idea of drafting a bill on the list of specific sites for rallies in Russia was voiced at the commission’s meeting on Thursday.

Earlier, Klimov noted the temporary commission had identified signs of foreign interference in the unauthorized protest demonstration in downtown Moscow on July 27. He remarked it could be seen in newscasts by the leading English-language and pro-western mass media, whose coverage of the recent events was biased.