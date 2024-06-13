Putin says all political challenges hindering research will be overcome

DUBNA, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes all political disagreements that hinder scientific research will be overcome.

"As I've been told just now, all fundamental issues [related to the construction of a particle collider in Dubna] are being addressed. Our partners also, I will say unfortunately, are making progress, even more than we are," he said at a meeting with recipients of the government’s research grants.

"Why unfortunately? Because it means that on the whole, if we joined forces, we could act more effectively. But I am sure that sooner or later all the difficulties of a political nature will be overcome. Science will not stand still under any circumstances. Development will be ensured," the president went on to say.

Putin noted with satisfaction that when scientists task Russian enterprises with developing something that we used to import, Russian manufacturers accomplish the mission with success.

"There have been almost no setbacks," he stated.

The president expressed confidence that cooperation in the area of research will be restored.

"It will be restored, and we will work together," he said.