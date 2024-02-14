Russia should replicate nuke plants success in medical isotopes sphere

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia should replicate its success in building nuclear power plants (NPPs) by taking charge of the global isotope market for nuclear medicine, President of the Kurchatov Institute Mikhail Kovalchuk said.

"[Russian state company Rosatom] now has 80% of the global [nuclear] power plant market. And we should [in a similar way] take charge of the isotope and medical product market," Kovalchuk said.

Russia is "destined for success" because "the Kurchatov Institute, Rosatom and the medical community" are on its side, he added.

The Kurchatov Institute and Rosatom currently have "a unique base of producing isotopes" and the time has come to consider new development areas in this sphere, the scientist added.