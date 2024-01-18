AI ethics issue to be in agenda of Russian presidency in BRICS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to include the topic of ethical standards in the artificial intelligence (AI) sphere into the agenda of Russian presidency in BRICS this year, the Kremlin’s website says.

The assignment is addressed to the government and the foreign ministry. "To ensure inclusion of issues related to development of ethical standards in the artificial intelligence sphere, balanced regulation and scientific-technical cooperation in the mentioned sphere to the agenda of meetings of the BRICS association within the framework of the presidency of the Russian Federation in the association in 2024. The deadline is March 1," the document reads.

Sberbank in cooperation with the Artificial Intelligence Alliance is also recommended to support the discussion (including with participation of BRICS members) of the international agenda in the AI sphere and ethical aspects of using such technologies.