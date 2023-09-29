ISS orbit raised by nearly one kilometer ahead of Progress MS-25 launch

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) has been adjusted to create ballistic conditions ahead of the launch of the Progress MS-25 cargo spacecraft, Roscosmos has said.

"Today the orbit of the International Space Station was adjusted ahead of the launch of the Progress MS-25 cargo spacecraft," Roscosmos said in a statement.

According to preliminary data, the average height of the station's orbit increased by 0.86 kilometers to 417.78 kilometers above the Earth's surface. The maneuver was performed with the engines of the Progress MS-24 cargo spacecraft. They were turned on at 3:01 p.m. Moscow time and burned for 381.7 seconds.

Currently the ISS has a crew of seven: Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko (TASS special correspondent on the ISS), Nikolay Chub and Konstantin Borisov, NASA astronauts Jasmine Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen from Denmark, and JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.