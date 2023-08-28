Cosmonaut training center gets 20 applications, including three from women

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (an affiliate of Roscosmos) has received about 20 packages of documents from those eager to take selection tests required for joining the cosmonaut squad, the Center’s chief Maxim Kharlamov has said.

"By now we have received two dozen packages of documents. <...> So far, the commission has not considered the applicants - not only women, but in general. We haven't held the first meeting of the commission yet, but it is due soon. At least three female candidates will be examined," Kharlamov said.

He explained that the first month of selection usually turns out to be the most "passive" in practice, as the aspirants spend much time to collect the documents needed.

"This is a time-consuming affair," Kharlamov said.

He noted that the Cosmonaut Training Center was focused on professionals with a background in the space rocket industry.

"We are interested in selecting first of all specialists who have worked and keep working in the industry," he said.

On July 10, Roscosmos announced the beginning of the fourth open selection to the Russian cosmonaut squad. The corporation noted that applications and copies of documents from the applicants would be are accepted until October 30. Any Russian citizen who meets the necessary requirements specified on the corporation’s website can participate in the competition.

The Cosmonaut Training Center will submit to Roscosmos the results of the open recruitment of cosmonauts in March 2024.