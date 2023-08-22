Costs of building Russia’s orbital station to be clear by yearend

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The costs of creating Russia’s future orbital station (ROS) will be determined at the end of the year, the first deputy CEO of Roscosmos corporation, Andrey Yelchaninov, has said.

"It will be clear when all factsheets and estimates are pieced together toward the end of the year," Yelchaninov said, answering a TASS question at the opening of the exhibition Russian Orbital Station: Architecture of the Future.

He added that when the estimates were available, the project’s final costs would become clear.

In February, the RSC Energiya’s deputy general designer and ROS chief designer said that the launch date of the ROS’ first research and energy module was due at the end end of 2027, while the node, airlock, base and special purpose modules were to be orbited in 2028-2030.