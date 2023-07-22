China successfully launches two satellites via Ceres-1 commercial rocket

BEIJING, July 22. /TASS/. China’s Galactic Energy successfully launched two satellites - Qiankun-1 and Taian - into orbit, the company reported on its WeChat account Saturday.

According to the report, the satellites were launched via a Ceres-1 carrier rocket at 13:07 (Beijing time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. This is the sixth launch for this rocket series. The Qiankun-1 remote earth probing satellite will be used to test "key breakthrough technologies for extremely low orbit and for establishment of an advance aerospace platform." The Taian, also known as Xing Shidai-16, is designed for a high-technology computer project.

The Ceres-1 is solid-propellant four-stage light rocket fuel. It is 19 meters long, 1.4 meters wide and can take up to 400 kg of cargo into orbit. Overall, these rockets have launched 21 commercial satellites for 12 organizations.