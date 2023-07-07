Russia’s Sfera project open for international cooperation — Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Sfera project is open for international partners, the head of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos, Yury Borisov, has said.

The Russian official informed the fourth edition of the Space Economy Leaders Meeting (SELM), held in India’s Bangalore on July 6 and 7 as part of the country’s presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20), "about multi-satellite systems created in Russia as part of the Sfera project," Roscosmos said in a statement.

According to Roscosmos, Borisov "Declared [Russia’s] openness for cooperation with foreign partners, aimed at jointly developing this project and profiting from its results."

In his address, Borisov also underscored the importance of cooperation while implementing major space projects.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the Sfera program during a call-in show on June 7, 2018. It seeks to launch satellites for communications and the remote sensing of Earth. According to former Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin, the program will create five satellite constellations for telecom services and five more for remote sensing. The first satellite under the program, the Skif-D, was launched on October 22, 2022.