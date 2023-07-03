Arctic Floating University studies how space weather affects satellites

BARENTS SEA, July 3. /TASS/. The Arctic Floating University expedition began studies to find how space weather affects small spacecraft in the circumpolar areas of low Earth orbit, a TASS correspondent reported from aboard the Professor Molchanov scientific/research vessel. Alexander Gordeychik, a student at the Northern Arctic Federal University, installed a special antenna on the upper deck to receive and record data from satellites flying above the ship.

Normally, telemetry data transmitted by satellites is not recorded and can be received only when the satellite passes over the station. "For small spacecraft the circumpolar territories are of special risk due to the space weather influence, thus by studying how this zone affects the operation of spacecraft we will suggest how to optimize their operation, to extend their service life and to minimize the [space weather] impact," the student told TASS.

Space weather is a combination of radiation from the Sun and generally from the space. This radiation, for example, causes auroras, and it also affects satellites. Space weather studies presently focus on the impacts on large spacecraft in high orbits.

The number of launched small spacecraft has been increasing rapidly. They are several hundred now. Depending on the equipment, they may be used to photograph the planet surface in different ranges. Further on, the images may be used, for example, to direct ships. Such satellites' life terms are between 2 and 5 years. The study focuses mainly on spacecraft weighing 10-20 kg.

"It is generally quite difficult to study satellites in the circumpolar latitudes. The Arctic Floating University is a great opportunity to spend several weeks in high latitudes to conduct such research. Here is a very limited number of receiving stations at the frequencies to transmit telemetry. They are almost none, we may say," he added.

Scientists will use results to offer recommendations on how to protect satellites. A most optimal solution would be to cut satellites' activities in hazardous zones. Thus, specialists need to identify zones of the kind, he said.

About Arctic Floating University

The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) and the Northern Branch for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring. The expeditions continue since 2012. The project's partners and sponsors are the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, VTB, Novatek, Norilsk Nickel, the Arkhangelsk Region's government, and the Russian Geographical Society.