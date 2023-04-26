Russia’s expertise in building rocket engines of interest to China — Roscosmos head

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. China is interested in Russian rocket engines, Roscosmos Director General Yury Borisov said at an education conference on Wednesday.

"We have an agreement with China to build the International Lunar Research Station. We are busy working on it. They are interested in our expertise with respect to engines. They are very keen to get their hands on them and figure out how they are made, in order to reproduce them," he said.

According to the executive, Russia has a similar relationship with India, as Roscosmos is helping with preparations for India’s first crewed flight into space.

At the end of last year, Roscosmos announced it had signed an agreement with the China National Space Administration to develop cooperation in space for the period from 2023-2027. In addition, the governments of Russia and China signed an agreement to build the International Lunar Research Station, the roadmap of which was presented in June 2021. According to available information, the construction of the station should be fully completed by 2035.