Russians will have chance to see lunar eclipse on May 5, say astronomers

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. A penumbral eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 5, and the event will be visible from most places in Russia, the Moscow planetarium told TASS on Monday.

"On Friday, May 5, 2023, the Moon will pass through Earth’s partial shadow from 6:14 p.m. to 10:31 p.m. [Moscow time]. A penumbral lunar eclipse will occur. <…> [It] will be seen in most places in Russia, apart from Taimyr and Chukotka," Moscow astronomers specified.

The eclipse will last 4 hours and 17 minutes and will reach its peak at 8:23 p.m., when almost the entire Moon will be plunged into the Earth’s partial shadow. The darkening of the northern edge of the moon should be visible to the naked eye assuming good weather conditions, scientists say.

Apart from Russia, it will be possible to observe the celestial event in the Antarctic region, the bulk of Asia, Southern and Eastern Europe, Australia, and Africa, as well as in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans.

As for Moscow, "it will be quite difficult [to observe the Moon in the capital at the peak of the eclipse], as it will be obscured by houses and trees," the astronomers explained.