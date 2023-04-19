Russian cosmonauts transfer radiator to Nauka module during spacewalk

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts transferred a thermal control radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka multi-purpose research lab during their extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos said in a live broadcast on its website on Wednesday.

The thermal regulator was transferred to the Nauka laboratory module with the help of the ERA robotic arm handled by cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev from the board of the orbital station. Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin who is also a TASS special reporter in space worked outside the orbital outpost. They preliminarily prepared the radiator for its transfer and then connected it to the module.

The Russian cosmonauts conducted their first spacewalk this year to further equip the Nauka research module. They opened the hatch to begin their extravehicular activity at 4:41 a.m. Moscow time on April 19.