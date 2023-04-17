Weight machine for new orbital station under development – institute

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Specialists of the Institute of Medical-Biological Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences are dealing with development of a weight machine to be used at the future Russian Orbital Station (ROS), the Institute Director told TASS.

"The issue of accommodating a weight bench at ROS is currently under review. This is because weight bench exercises are also recommended for cosmonauts in such training conditions. We are developing such weight machine now. This is a new development factoring in the track record of operating the like equipment at the International Space Station and will boast a number of advantages," Oleg Orlov said.

A running machine used at the International Space Station can also be among fitness machine for ROS, Orlov noted. The conceptual design effort is now underway for ROS, intended to be completed in summer 2023.