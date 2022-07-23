Next Soyuz launch from Baikonur due in early August — source

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The next launch of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan is scheduled for early August, a rocket and space industry source has told TASS.

‘The next Soyuz-2 takeoff from Baikonur is scheduled for the first ten days of August," the source said.

The rocket will put into the orbit a satellite for a foreign commercial customer.

The press service of Russia’s Progress Rocket and Space Center (part of the Roscosmos space corporation) told TASS in June that next Soyuz launches are due to take place in August and September 2022.