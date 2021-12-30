Last Glonass-M satellite to be ready for launch in March 2022 - source

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The last Glonass-M navigation satellite will be ready for a launch in March 2022, a source in Russia’s space industry told TASS on Thursday.

"By now, the last Glonass-M satellite from the ground spare has been removed from storage. Technologically, it will be ready for a launch from mid-March," the source said, adding that the ground spare will further be formed from Glonass-K navigation satellites.

A source told TASS earlier that the first navigation satellite of the new generation Glonass-K may be launched in the middle of the second quarter of 2022.

Currently, the Glonass constellation includes 25 satellites. Twenty-one of them are in operation, two are undergoing maintenance works, and one more is undergoing flight tests. Twenty-four operating Glonass satellites are needed to ensure global coverage.